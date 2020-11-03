Denver Broncos’ John Elway tests positive for Covid-19, experiences minor symptoms

National-World

Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Denver Broncos said Tuesday that Elway, the NFL team’s president of football operations and general manager, is experiencing mild symptoms associated with the virus. The team says Elway is “doing well.”

Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis has also tested positive. Like Elway, Ellis is quarantining at home and continues to work.

“Other than mild symptoms, both Joe and John are doing well,” a team statement read. “They will continue to work from home in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored.”

The team said it believed the “cases originated independently outside team facilities. There were minimal close contacts identified for each (no players or coaches), and those individuals have been notified.”

Broncos guard Graham Glasgow recently tested positive for Covid-19, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Glasgow was added to the team’s reserve/Covid-19 list, and two players that had close contact with Glasgow are in isolation.

“Hey everybody. I appreciate all the well wishes. Feeling pretty good right now. I’m hoping to stay healthy through this and get back out on the field as soon as I can. Until then, stay safe and go Broncos!” Glasgow tweeted on October 30.

The NFL is making an effort to complete the season as safely as possible, recommending that players who are not in the game or are not about to enter the game wear face coverings while on the sideline. The league is exploring expanding the bench areas to help with social distancing during games.