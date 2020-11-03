Mourners hold candlelight vigil for Austin, Logan Jackson

National-World

LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) — Mourners gathered Monday night to hold a candlelight vigil for Austin and Logan Jackson as their family and community members grapple with their sudden deaths on October 24th.

Their father, Donald Jackson Jr., is charged with capital murder for their deaths. A funeral mass was held for the brothers at 10 a.m. Monday.

Candles from the crowd at the vigil lit up a parking around 7 p.m. More candles glowed near a photo of the boys.

“We are here to honor these two beautiful young souls and their family,” Pastor Cape Rust of Pilgrim Community Church said. “The light that you hold represents the light of this world. That those two amazing young men represented. Their spirit, their energy, their love of life, their love of soccer and their love of each other. The love that their family will always feel for them.”

The vigil began with Pastor Cape Rust reading a poem written by the wife of Jeff Schroeder who organized the vigil.

“Think of them as living in the hearts of those they touched. For nothing loved is ever lost and they were loved so much,” Cape said as he read from the poem.

“No words can express the pain,” Leavenworth City Commissioner Jermaine Wilson said. “No words can express the hurt but through our actions, we can express and extend our love to the family members.”

Pastor Rust prayed for healing for the community and the family members of the young men. “As we heal together, we grow together,” Wilson said during a prayer. “Help us continue to love each other.”

