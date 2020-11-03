Propane tank explosion leaves one injured

National-World

GENESEE, WI (WDJT) — A car containing propane tanks caught fire at Thunder Road LLC in Genesee Monday, Nov. 2.

Police say the Wales Genessee Fire Department and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report on Boettcher Road around 5:30 p.m.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, there were two employees on scene when the incident took place. One employee sustained minor injuries.

Wern Way from Hillside Road to Snowdon Drive, as well as Boettcher Road were shut down while the fire departments were putting out the fire.

Officials say additional assistance was received from the Village of Mukwonago Police Department and the following fire departments: Wales Genesee, Big Bend, Vernon, New Berlin, Village of Waukesha, City of Waukesha, City of Pewaukee, Delafield, Eagle, North Prairie, Western Lakes, Hartland, Merton, Lake County, and Tess Corners.

OSHA is currently investigating the incident.

