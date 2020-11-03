Sheriff: Maryland man injured after receiving package that exploded; reward offered for information

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LINEBORO, MD (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man was injured when he opened a package that exploded in Lineboro Friday night, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home in the 3300 block of View Ridge Court near Valley Vista Court around 5:30 p.m. for a reported explosion. Those deputies found the man suffering from injuries to his abdomen, lower extremities, and legs in his bedroom.

Carroll County Sheriff James T. DeWees said on Monday the package was hand-delivered directly to the man’s home between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and was addressed to the man. It was left on the front porch.

“The package was not delivered by U.S. Mail or any other courier service like UPS or FedEx. We believe it was hand-delivered by a third party or potentially the suspect himself,” Sheriff DeWees said.

Police believe the package was delivered after the man left for work. The victim’s grandfather brought it inside and left it on the kitchen table. It was not touched until the victim returned to the home he shares with his grandparents around 5:30 p.m.

“It was just sitting on my porch and my husband carried it in the house,” the victim’s grandmother said, adding she did not see it being delivered. “We took it out of the plastic bag it was in and set it (in) my dining room.”

When the man got home, he took the package to his bedroom where he opened it and was injured. The explosion left some damage to the home and shook neighbors.

Sheriff DeWees said the blast appeared to slightly lift the home’s roof.

“It sounded like at first it was a propane tank exploding, that’s how loud and large it was,” neighbor Phil described.

Authorities believe the device was homemade but are awaiting forensics.

The victim is in stable condition and was able to talk to police about what happened.

The sheriff’s office is working with ATF to determine the origin of the package and what type of device it was.

They do not know why the man was targeted.

“We believe the device was produced so that it would kill or maim the individual that it was intended for,” the sheriff said.

The victim is in the hospital and underwent surgery but is expected to survive. His grandmother said his injuries are extensive.

“He walked out on his own but he’s mutilated,” she said.

Through tears, she described the moment the explosion happened.

“I’m in the kitchen, I hear an explosion and I hear my grandson scream,” she recalled.

Several rooms away, she too felt the blast.

“Have you ever been hit in the back of the head and shoved so fast forward that your glasses fly off? That’s what it felt like in the kitchen and that’s three walls away from his room,” she said.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be cautious with packages.

Authorities are offering a reward of $5,000 in the case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.