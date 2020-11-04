13 women, 1 man arrested in election night protests

National-World

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCCO) — Thirteen women and one man were arrested Tuesday night following protests in south Minneapolis.

Officers were called to the area of Lake Street and Lyndale Avenue at about 9:20 p.m. after there were reports of several people blocking traffic and shooting off fireworks.

MPD spokesperson John Elder says members of the group spray-painted some businesses, and they may have set some fires.

WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle says the group made their way to Bryant Square Park near Bryant Avenue and West 31st Street. She says some members of the group shot fireworks at officers.

At about 11 p.m., Mayerle said police ordered news crews and other people across the street from the park, and then officers moved in and arrested 14 people. She says the scene was cleared by 11:30 p.m.

All 14 are being held at the Hennepin County Jail, and are expected to face riot charges. One woman may also face an assault charge.

