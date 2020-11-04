5-yo girl shot multiple times, police say

National-World

PHILADELPHIA, PA (KYW) — Police say a 5-year-old girl was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. Officers were called to the 1800 block of North 6th Street just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The child was shot twice in the right arm and once in the hip and is currently in stable condition.

Police found three guns at the scene inside of the living room of an apartment.

Family members told police the girl may have been accidentally shot by a man who lives there with the girl and the mother.

No arrests have been made.

