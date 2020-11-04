Explosion in SW Missouri sends children to the hospital

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

WASHBURN, MO (KHBS) — The Pea Ridge Fire Department helped bring at least three children to the hospital after a house fire and explosion in southwest Missouri.

The White Rock Fire District responded to a house fire and explosion in Washburn, Missouri, a town less than 20 miles northeast of Pea Ridge.

There were at least seven people inside the house when the fire started, according to Danny Dalton, Washburn Fire Chief. Two were adults and the rest were under 20.

Two cars carrying victims left the explosion scene. One car drove to the hospital.

The other stopped in Pea Ridge, where they called 911 to ask for help transporting victims. That’s where Pea Ridge emergency crews helped, bringing four people to the hospital. Two were brought by a helicopter.

Three of the people in that car were children.

The conditions of the patients have not been released.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.