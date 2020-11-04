Human remains found in soybean field in Bates County

National-World

Bates County, MO (KCTV) — Deputies found human remains in a soybean field in southwest Bates County after someone called in a tip Tuesday.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office received a call concerning an article of clothing that was found in the field in a rural area. The article of clothing appeared to have human remains with it, which were later confirmed to be legitimate.

About six hours after the initial call, authorities called in forensic anthropologists from Washburn University in Topeka to help examine the site. The anthropologists, along with detectives from the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s Office, spent the next several hours recovering the human remains, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The team handed the recovered remains over to the county coroner for identification and an autopsy. Identification could take a few weeks, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

