Man who allegedly assaulted Trump supporter at polls pleads not guilty

BARNSTABLE, MA (WBZ) — A 32-year-old Cotuit man was arraigned Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a man supporting President Donald Trump at the polls on Election Day.

Barnstable Police were called to the Precinct 5 polls at Osterville Fire Station on Main Street around 2 p.m. on Tuesday for a fight with a suspect leaving the scene in a pickup truck.

A 69-year-old man told police a younger man stopped his truck next to him while the victim was holding a Trump 2020 sign. The younger man allegedly grabbed the sign and threw it to the ground, then shoved the man with both hands and pushed him backwards while yelling.

The victim was not injured in the incident and declined medical treatment.

An officer stopped the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot of Fancy’s Market in Osterville. He was identified as 32-year-old Bladen Tisdell.

Tisdell was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 years old and disorderly conduct.

He was released on personal recognizance bail following his arrest. On Wednesday, Tisdell was arraigned in Barnstable District Court.

A judge ordered Tisdell released with a no-contact order. After pleading not guilty, Tisdell is next scheduled in court on January 11.

