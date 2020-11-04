Red Lion man facing charges after punching First Patient employee and fracturing his jaw

National-World

YORK COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — A Red Lion man is facing multiple charges for punching a Patient First employee and fracturing his jaw after he went to the clinic complaining of heart problems, police said.

On Oct. 12, Brandon Myers, 32, ran inside the Patient First on the 2900 block of East Market Street saying he was having a heart attack. An employee performed an electrocardiogram (EKG) on Myers which did not show signs of a heart attack according to police.

EMS was then dispatched to the Patient First to take Myers to the hospital for further care. While Myers was waiting for EMS to show up he asked for water and was given a small cup of water which he drank. The employee said he asked Myers’ wife not to refill his cup but she did so anyway. She then opened a cabinet and grabbed a bottle of peroxide and gave it to her husband.

The medical employee told police he thought Myers was going to drink the peroxide so he grabbed the bottle from him and took it away. Moments later, EMS showed up and the employee began to brief them on Myers’ health when Myers left the medical room he was in and attempted to leave the building police said.

As he was leaving Myers approached the employee from behind and punched him in the jaw, says the affidavit. EMS then immediately called for police.

When police spoke with Myers he said he didn’t think he was getting the correct treatment at the clinic. He said his wife found the peroxide which he was going to use to clean his hands before the bottle was ripped from his hands by the medical employee. Myers told police he was protecting himself when he punched the employee, according to the affidavit.

Police confirmed the events that took place with a witness.

The medical employee was later treated at York Hospital where a CT scan revealed he had a fractured jaw according to police.

Myers is currently in prison facing charges for aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.

