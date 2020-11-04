Residents affected by wildfires warned to watch for landslides, flooding

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Clackamas County, OR (KPTV) — Clackamas County residents living in areas affected by the recent wildfires are being asked to be careful to watch for landslides and flooding for the next few days.

The National Weather Service is predicting heavy rains in areas where the fire burned the protective cover from many hillsides.

Landslides can happen with little to no warning and can move faster than an average person can run. They can also travel for many miles while growing in size as they pick up boulders, trees and other material.

“When heavy rains hit those hillsides, they could fail, causing mud and debris to enter creeks and rivers,” said Jay Wilson, Clackamas County Resilience Coordinator. “That could increase chances of landslides or flooding downstream or at the bottom of barren hillsides.”

Wilson says heavy rainstorms are a good reminder for property owners to consider flood insurance.

“There’s a 30-day waiting period for protection to take effect. Please consider flood insurance immediately,” Wilson said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.