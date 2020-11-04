Son seeks pics of ‘American Idol’ mom who died over the weekend

National-World

ARLINGTON, TX (KTVT) — The son of former ‘American Idol’ finalist, and Grand Prairie native Nikki McKibben is asking friends and fans of the singer to send him photographs of his mother.

McKibben, who was also a “Proud Nana,” suffered a brain aneurysm on Wednesday and died.

Her son, Tristen Langley posted on Facebook, asking: “Hey everyone, if you have any pictures of my mom or with my mom or of me and my mom could you please send them to my messages… thank you.”

McKibbin’s husband, Craig Sadler posted on Facebook that doctors kept the singer on life support so that her organs could be donated to those in need.

“She would already be gone, but she’s an organ donor and has been kept on life support to make that possible. That shouldn’t be a surprise to us. Even at the end she is still giving,” it read in part.

McKibben catapulted to stardom alongside Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini on the first season of the popular television show in 2002.

The show released an official statement on social media as well after the news broke.

“Nikki McKibbin was an incredible talent and we are deeply saddened by the news of her passing,” read a tweet. “She was part of our American Idol family and will be truly missed. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

McKibbin’s most memorable performance on the show was a cover of Alannah Myles’ “Black Velvet.” She also covered songs by Alanis Morissette, Melissa Etheridge, Janis Joplin and Stevie Nicks.

McKibben was 42 years old.

