Troopers unhurt after patrol vehicles hit by passing truck

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Billings, MT (Billings Gazette) — Two Montana Highway Patrol troopers were unhurt after their patrol cars were hit by a man driving a rented U-Haul truck on Interstate 90 near Billings on Tuesday evening.

According to MHP Sgt. Drew Novak, troopers Toni Snelling and Jared Delaney were out of their cars investigating a crash in the eastbound lanes of the highway near the King Avenue West exit at about 6:25 p.m.

The crash blocked the right-hand lane, and the troopers parked their cars in the driving lane with their lights on while they investigated on foot.

As traffic slowed and maneuvered around the crash, a man driving the U-Haul failed to slow down and move into the left-hand lane and sideswiped both of the troopers’ cars.

One MHP car had to be towed from the scene, as well as the U-Haul truck. The driver of the truck was uninjured. The other MHP car was damaged but able to be driven from the scene.

The incident comes nine days after two tow truck drivers were hit and killed at a crash scene by a man who failed to slow down and move over.

“This is why it’s a serious issue and something that sadly we have to remind people about,” Novak said.

“When there are flashing lights ahead, by law, folks have to move over.”

Last night Troopers Snelling & Delaney responded to crash on I-90. As they investigated, a man lost control while driving thru the scene & side-swiped both patrol cars. No injuries were reported. Visibility was clear & road conditions were good. Citations are pending. #mtnews pic.twitter.com/iAaJFPV5sl

— Montana Highway Patrol (@MTHwyPatrol) November 4, 2020

The highway is straight and flat at the scene of the crash and weather conditions were clear at the time, Novak said.

“I’m just thankful no one was seriously hurt or killed,” he said.

Because the incident involved MHP troopers, the investigation will be forwarded to the Yellowstone County Attorney’s office, who will then issue any citations.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.