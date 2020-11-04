USPS: no new undelivered ballots found on election day after sweep of south Florida mail facilities

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, FL (WFOR) — New details have emerged on a judge’s order that the U.S. Postal Service sweep facilities across the country, including South Florida.

A federal judge says he wanted to make sure that no mail-in ballots are left uncounted.

He gave the postal service until 4:30 p.m. to finish the sweep and report back.

The Princeton Post Office in Southwest Miami-Dade reports postal managers searched 180,000 pieces.

In a status update, the USPS wrote:

“Of the 180,000 mail pieces in the Princeton Station, 47 ballots were found Friday, 10 Saturday, and 5 Sunday. No additional ballots were found today. All ballots, with one exception, have been delivered. The exception concerns a ballot mailed to a house in a new development that did not have a mail receptacle, and no one was in the home, so the ballot was returned to the Post Office. After multiple attempts to effectuate delivery, the ballot was returned to sender.”

Four postal facilities in South Florida were among the dozen where the judge ordered a sweep.

Several organizations had sued the postal service and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over concerns that slow mail delivery could impact mail-in ballots being counted on time.

Nationwide, up to 300,000 ballots the postal service reports it processed have not been confirmed as delivered.

Back at the Princeton facility, State Rep. Kionne McGhee sounded the alarm after he posted a video on Twitter of stacked up mail there. A total of 62 ballots were included in that batch.

USPS said those have been delivered either to the elections board or back to the sender.

Postal investigators said no major issues popped up at other South Florida mail facilities.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.