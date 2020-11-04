Voters say no to expressway expansion funded by tolls

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WALA) — A Baldwin County amendment establishing a toll authority to extend the Baldwin Beach Express to I-65 was shot down by voters last night.

The 25 mile extension would have started right here by the I-10 exit, linking the current expressway with I-65.

This would have given locals and visitors a straighter shot to and from both ends of Alabama’s largest county.

“For me it was actually a positive to not have to drive extra around. I feel like sometimes I go to Mobile then back to I-65 through 225 to be able to get where I need to go,” said Tara Hickey, who supported the amendment.

Convenience doesn’t come free though.

Voters said no to the proposed toll that would fund the expansion.

This comes after officials said the price would mostly be paid by tourists, that is as long as locals went the free route.

“We already pay taxes, so they get the money that way, we should be able to travel the road freely, that’s what they are built for, go to work, go back, see your family, so you shouldn’t have to be penalized to travel the roads,” said Zak Bitt, a Baldwin County Driver.

While the expansion would have added another hurricane evacuation route and alleviated traffic on major highways like 59, for voters, the cost outweighed the benefits.

“The benefit is going to come from anybody that visits once a year, twice a year, three times a year, not us that drive daily here,” said Jeffrey Ramsey, a voter and driver.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.