Family of 90-year-old man builds ‘hugging station’ to celebrate his birthday

Fort Smith, AK (KFSM) — A Fort Smith family got creative in order to visit their 90-year-old grandfather for his birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joe, 90, lives at Brookdale Senior Living in Fort Smith. He had a birthday last weekend, and he wasn’t able to celebrate with his family like he normally would due to COVID-19 restrictions at assisted living facilities in Arkansas.

In lieu of his normal birthday celebration, Joe’s granddaughter built a “hugging station” at the facility so they could give him a hug on his birthday.

Joe’s friends and family who could not make it to the senior living community sang “Happy Birthday” through a Zoom call.

