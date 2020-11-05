Medical examiner testifies deaths are most likely murder-suicide setting stage for KCK man to be freed

National-World

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV-KSMO) — KCTV5 News is closely following the case of Pete Coones. Coones swears he’s innocent in a 2008 double murder conviction.

Coones claims he was set up. His legal team says they can prove it with new forensic evidence.

This week, a Wyandotte County judge is carefully listening to new evidence.

Wednesday’s testimony by former medical examiner Erik Mitchell may be key. Michell testified Wednesday this was likely a murder suicide and not a double murder.

Coones previously spoke with KCTV5’s investigative team from prison.

“I think they make mistakes with everybody. There’s good police work and there’s not so good police work and I can even understand how sometimes an overload of work causes people to do less than a perfect job. I just hate the fact that their less than a perfect job cost me so much of my life,” Coones said.

Coones is represented in part by the Midwest Innocence Project along with Morgan Pilate law firm.

Attorney Branden Bell recently discovered a 4th bullet in the case which investigators missed.

