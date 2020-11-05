“Outdoor Kidpreneur Fair” at Milwaukee’s Imago Dei Church showcases young artistic talent

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — Some young local artists are taking advantage of a pop up “arts and crafts” event to show off their wares this weekend in Milwaukee.

It’s all part of the annual “Outdoor Kidpreneur Fair” considered to be a “market and share space” for kids to sell their products created by their own ideas and innovations. The focus is to provide these youngsters with a positive entrepreneurial experience.

The free “Outdoor Kidpreneur Fair” will be on Saturday in the parking lot of Imago Dei Church between North and Lisbon Avenues.

The overall event is put on by the eco-art studio, “Cloud 9 Workshop.” The showings will be at two different times, between 9:00-11:30 am and 1-3:30 pm

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.