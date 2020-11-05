Technical issues leave parents and students frustrated as virtual learning continues

National-World

Ashville, NC (WLOS) — As schools in Buncombe County are working through in-person and virtual learning during COVID-19, some parents have growing frustrations.

One parent spoke with News 13 about her frustrations and how her son has had technical issues from Day 1 of remote learning.

Tiffany Fountain said her son is now failing ninth grade because of all the issues he has had learning from home.

“Look, I’m not against the school. They are doing what they can to help but there are people that are falling off the wagon here,” Fountain said.

Fountain said her son was given a school laptop at the beginning of the school year. She said when the laptop stopped working, he started to use his personal laptop. But, because his personal laptop did not have a camera or microphone, teachers started kicking him out of zoom classes.

This ongoing and daily battle has some parents entertaining the thought of taking their kids out of school altogether.

“We can’t quit school because of that, and I’ve thought about it,” Fountain said. “I’m like, what do we do? I can’t be the only parent that has this issue.”

Buncombe County Schools Director of Technology Barry Pace, said the schools have noticed some technical issues during this pandemic but that, with over 2,700 hot spots issued to students, they have resources in place for anyone experiencing problems.

“If a student is having a specific technology issue we do have a Help Desk that’s available Monday through Friday, starting at 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 PM, and we are able to provide remote assistance and try to determine what the issue is,” Pace said.

BCS said it is investigating this individual case and will do everything it can to help.

