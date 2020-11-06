Gritty, flyers surprise 11-year-boy with muscular dystrophy with customized accessible bike

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Philadelphia, PA (KYW) — Gritty and the Flyers made the day of an 11-year-old who needed an accessible bicycle. Flyers Charities and the group Help Hope Live surprised Jackson Epstein Thursday with a brand new, customized bike in Flyers colors.

Jackson is a huge Flyers fan and a sled hockey player. He also has muscular dystrophy.

His first ride was with Gritty himself.

A customized bicycle would have cost about $6,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.