History made in city with half the city council made up of Black members

Clarksville, TN (WSMV) — There are nods to history around downtown Clarksville; a mural of the city before the 1999 tornado, a statue honoring Tennessee’s role in women getting the right to vote.

History is also being made at the city council.

After the vote in Clarksville, for the very first time, half of the 12-person city council will be made up of Black council members.

“It does me proud,” said Wanda Allen, one of the newly elected members of the council. “I’m very happy of our city.

It makes us see Clarksville is ahead in moving toward more diversity.”

Allen is a Fort Campbell veteran and the wife of David Allen who served on the council for twelve years.

Wanda Allen pointed out the council also has a variety of ages in addition to an even split of six men and six women.

“Just because there’s six Black people and six women, we’re all very individual,” said Allen. “It doesn’t mean we’re going to agree on everything. It means we’re coming to the table with the uniqueness that we have.”

Allen said a variety of outlooks on the council is needed in a city growing with big plans including the downtown event center.

On the same block with a statue tribute to the suffragist, a city council shows the changes made in 100 years.

“We’re all coming from different perspectives, and I think that’s how we’re going to get things done because diversity is what brings change,” said Allen.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said in a statement;

“The Clarksville City Council election on Tuesday was remarkable — a better word may be unprecedented — for several reasons.

“First, voters for the first time chose seven new City Council members, the highest number in one election in memory. This was because some incumbents were term-limited, some decided not to run for re-election, and others simply faced some tough competition.

“Second, voters chose a very diverse City Council, which now will have gender balance, with six women and six men, and six members of the incoming Council are African-Americans. These are both unique totals in our history, and this new Council will truly reflect our community, which is a good thing. “

“I thank all of the outgoing members for their service, and I look forward to working with all our new Council members as we all strive for a prosperous, inclusive Clarksville.”

