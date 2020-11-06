MPD: Man shot after altercation about tree debris in woman’s driveway

National-World

Mobile, AL (WALA) — Police arrested a 42-year-old woman after they say she shot a man after an argument over tree debris.

According to officials, the shooting happened on Thursday, November 5 at approximately 5:04 p.m.

They say officers responded to the 1000 block of Elmira Street in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim told officers that he had a verbal altercation with the subject, identified as Pamela Fair, about tree debris in her driveway. He said during the altercation Fair brandished a handgun and shot him. The victim refused medical and Fair was taken into custody.

She faces assault 2nd charges

