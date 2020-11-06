Retired Marine will use lottery winnings to keep son’s memory alive

National-World

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County, NC (WLOS) — A retired Marine Master Sergeant from Jacksonville plans to use a $10 million lottery prize to keep his son’s memory alive by giving back to his community and helping a foundation that supported his family in their time of need.

Alvin Mack II of Jacksonville retired from the military in May, and in the same month lost his 19-year-old son, Alvin Mack III, who served in the Air Force Honor Guard at Arlington Cemetery.

Mack served in the Marine Corps for 20 years.

Mack said he bought a $30 scratch-off and won – choosing the lump sum payout. He took home $4,245,009 after taxes.

Mack and his wife also hope to start a scholarship fund for student-athletes to honor their son, who was a former football quarterback in high school.

