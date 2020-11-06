SURPRISE! Family starts fundraiser to buy vehicle for Oklahoma mother who had to walk to work

National-World

TULSA, OK (KOCO) — An Oklahoma family started a fundraiser to help a neighbor whose car broke down and had been walking to work. They raised enough money to buy her a minivan, and the heartwarming surprise was all caught on camera.

Dax Perrier of Tulsa told KOCO 5 that he and his wife live at a duplex in Tulsa, and they became friends with their neighbor, a family of eight.

“I learned from keeping up with the family that their car had broken down a month ago and they had been walking and Ubering to work. My wife and I immediately thought we have to buy them a car, so we made a post for a GoFundMe and said we’d match up to $500,” Perrier said in a statement to KOCO 5.

Perrier said they raised almost $4,700 in just a few days and were able to surprise the mother, Jericha Palmer, Thursday with a 2007 Honda Odyssey big enough for the entire family.

Palmer broke down in tears when she was surprised with the vehicle, and the touching moment was all caught on camera.

Perrier said they also gave the family $1,025 cash to use toward insurance and tags.

