Asheville, NC crowd joins nationwide celebrations of projected Biden-Harris victory

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — Four days after the election, just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, it was announced that Democratic presidential candidate and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, are projected to have defeated President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Shortly after the announcement, residents began gathering in downtown Asheville to celebrate.

Newly re-elected Buncombe County Commissioner Jasmine BeachFerrara posted a quick video on Twitter showing a small crowd in front of the Vance Monument celebrating with signs, flags and a life-sized cutout of Biden.

News 13 crews downtown report the crowds quickly grew to “hundreds” with more making their way into to the area.

In the days following the election, groups from Western North Carolina gathered outside the Board of Elections office in Asheville to show support for the Board of Election workers who had been working overtime to ensure every vote is processed.

North Carolina’s 15 electoral votes are still up for grabs, at this time as the state continues to count.

As of Saturday afternoon, Donald Trump is in the lead with 50.09% of the vote while Joe Biden sits at 48.69%.

