Evictions suspended in St. Louis City until Dec. 31

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Judge Rex Burlison has suspended evictions in the city through Dec. 31 due to the ongoing pandemic and public health crisis.

Burlison’s court order does provide exceptions for those being evicted due to drugs or commercial properties.

The judge ruled to extend the eviction suspension due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the area.

