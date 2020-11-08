After 14 boys, this Michigan family finally welcomes a baby girl

National-World

Kateri and Jay Schwandt have finally welcomed a baby girl to their family — after nearly three decades and 15 tries.

The Michigan couple has 14 sons — Tyler, Zach, Drew, Brandon, Tommy, Vinny, Calvan, Gabe, Wesley, Charlie, Luke, Tucker, Francisco and Finley.

And last week the 17th member of the family was born at 7 pounds, 8 ounces — Maggie Jayne.

“We are overjoyed and beyond excited to add Maggie Jayne to our family,” Jay Schwandt told the Detroit Free Press, who first reported the story. “This year has been memorable in so many ways, for so many reasons, but Maggie is the greatest gift we could ever imagine.”

The Schwandts — who married in 1993 after dating as high school freshmen and are both 45-years-old — are no strangers to the media.

The family has been making headlines for years whenever they welcome a new baby — stories mainly focused on the baby’s gender — and even have their own livestreaming TV show called “14 Outdoorsmen” — a name they may need to reconsider in honor of the newest addition.

When their 14th son Finley was born in 2018, the couple told WOOD-TV that they never choose to know the gender of their babies before they’re born.

“It’s kinda part of the buildup for (the boys),” Jay Schwandt told WOOD-TV. “They enjoy it. Is it going to be a girl, is it going to be a boy? What if it’s a girl?”

The oldest of the boys, 28-year-old Tyler Schwandt told the Free Press it may take a few years for his brothers to adjust to having a girl in the house — especially in remembering to put the toilet seat down.