Mother demands answers after shooting death of son

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ROCK ISLAND, IL (WQAD) — A Rock Island mother is demanding answers from police after her son was shot and killed three weeks ago.

Tawana Muhammad, family and friends gathered at the corner of 15th Avenue and Fifth Street in Rock Island on Saturday.

Tawana organized the protest in downtown Rock Island. Her son, Akbar Muhammad Eaddy, was shot and killed by Rock Island Police last month.

Muhammad said she never received a call from police after Eaddy’s death.

“It’s really sad that you have not even given me a moment to tell me anything about my son but I gotta read it secondhand,” Muhammad said.

On October 16th, Rock Island Police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance just before midnight.

Then, police said Eaddy ran away from them before he reportedly shot at officers. That’s according to a press release from the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force.

Eaddy was 27 years old, and died at the scene from several gunshot wounds, the release stated.

Muhammad questions that official story from Rock Island Police.

“You have cameras, body cams, you have dash cams,” Muhammad said. “Where are they? We ask that you present your evidence that proves that he engaged in fire with you.”

Muhammad said she simply wants answers.

“Everyone that knows him is like, this is devastating to everybody,” Muhammad said.

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force completed its review of evidence on Monday. The case file is not turned over to the Rock Island County state’s attorney’s office for further review.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.