Notre Dame orders Covid-19 testing for students after fans rushed the field to celebrate a football win

The University of Notre Dame is mandating coronavirus testing for students after hundreds of fans stormed the field following the football team’s 47-40 double overtime win over previously No. 1-ranked Clemson on Saturday.

Photos show hundreds of students crowded together on the field with social distancing not being observed and many with their face coverings pulled down.

Students who fail to appear for testing or leave the area without their results will not be able to register for the spring semester or receive a transcript.

Previously, the university said students who failed to appear for testing would lose priority status for registration, but the school has changed its stance and will put a registration hold on the record of any student who does not get tested.

“As exciting as last night’s victory against Clemson was, it was very disappointing to see evidence of widespread disregard of our health protocols at many gatherings over the weekend,” President John Jenkins wrote in a letter to students.

The school did not directly reference the students on the field following the game, but said that there is a zero tolerance policy for any gatherings, on or off campus, that do not comply with the school’s health and safety guidelines.

The university said that there will be “severe sanctions” for those responsible for hosting such gatherings.

“Our football team showed us how to finish strong on Saturday night,” Jenkins said. “Please finish this semester strong by wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, washing your hands and completing your daily health check.”

Jenkins tested positive for Covid-19 a week after he attended a September 26 White House event at which Amy Coney Barrett was formally announced as a nominee for the US Supreme Court. He was seen without a mask and shaking hands with people at the event.

Jenkins wrote a letter to the university community following his positive test apologizing for what he called his “error of judgment in not wearing a mask.” Students petitioned Jenkins to resign following his diagnosis.

Notre Dame has had a total of 1,382 positive Covid-19 cases out of 69,031 tests since August 3, according to the school’s Covid-19 dashboard. The school reported six new cases on Sunday.