Rival Texas high school quarterback brothers to face each other on field

NORTH RICHLAND HIILLS, TX (KTVT) — Carson and Chase Cross have your typical brother dynamic.

“Sometimes I take his clothes and he gets mad. If I am using something he wants, he gets mad,” Chase Cross said.

They’ve been friendly competitors for as long as they can remember.

“We have always been competitive. Anything from board games, to video games,” Carson said.

But on Friday night, Nov. 6 at Barrow Field, they’ll have a more public competition.

It’s the football game between their high schools Fort Worth Christian and Grapevine Faith Christian.

Both siblings, play quarterback for their respective teams.

“Us being brothers has only raised the stakes for the game, so we are really excited about it,” Carson said.

Carson transferred schools for football a few years back, just to play the position. It’s a scenario their parents say, they couldn’t have dreamt up if they tried.

“In the front yard. That’s kind of where it all started,” said their dad, Chad Cross.

They say thinking about the emotion of tonight, has all those precious memories flooding back.

“Carson and Chase played on a flag football team that I coached many years ago. Those are some of our most cherished pictures of Carson and Chase playing flag football that one year together,” Chad said.

“I obviously will be cheering for both of them when they are each on the field,” mom Lynee said. “You’re a Cross first before you’re a Cardinal, and you’re a Cross first before you’re a Lion.”

But the boys both say, it’s going to get real.

“Friendly trash talk, but I think’s going to be real tonight. So it’s going to be fun to see,” Carson said.

