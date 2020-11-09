Schools offering free meals to those 18 and under

National-World

JONESBORO, GA (Clayton News Daily ) — Clayton County Public Schools is now offering free meals to all students and their siblings who are not enrolled in the school system.

The district switched to the Seamless Summer Option Program, which provides meals to children ages 18 and younger or to those over age 18 with state-defined mental or physical abilities.

Since the start of the virtual school year in August, CCPS has been delivering breakfast and lunch meals Monday through Friday at bus stops closest to students’ homes.

Parents and students have also been able to visit the school nearest them to pick up meals Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

School officials said the change will not impact meal delivery or curbside pick up.

