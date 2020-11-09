WWII veteran gets surprise parade for 96th birthday

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Cincinnati, OH (WLWT) — The Cincinnati community came together this weekend to give a World War II veteran a special birthday surprise.

Command Sgt. Major Henry Armstrong turned 96 on Saturday.

“It was definitely a surprise. My family knew about it, everybody knew about it but me,” Armstrong said.

Neighbors and first responders turned out for a parade, thanking Armstrong for his service and wishing him a happy birthday.

Armstrong said the surprise meant a lot to him.

Armstrong served in the Army for 41 years, from 1943 to 1984. He served in the European Theater during WWII and says his greatest memory is helping to liberate Gunskirchen Lager, a concentration camp in Austria.

Over the past few years, Armstrong has met three of the men he helped liberate.

Armstrong continued his service in the Korean War and the Vietnam War before retiring after 41 years.

His family says Armstrong continues to serve in his community and speak about his service.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.