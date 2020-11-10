Man charged after allegedly stealing political signs & destroying neighbor’s mailbox

National-World

OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — An Old Fort man faces charges after an investigation into stolen political signs and property damage.

A release from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office states a person reported on Thursday, Oct. 15 that someone had stolen political signs from his yard in Old Fort and destroyed his mailbox.

Officials say an investigation led to identifying Richard Bruce Corcoran, 50, of Old Fort as the suspect. Corcoran is the neighbor of the victim.

Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Corcoran with larceny and damage to property.

