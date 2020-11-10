Police nab suspect in 4 of 6 killings

National-World

Coweta County, GA (WGCL) — A man is in custody after Police solve multiple homicides in Coweta County.

Newnan Police told CBS46’s Jasmina Alston there were six murders in four days, three of those people found dead in a motel on Herring Road.

The devastating news shocked the community and the families of the 6 victims, all ranging in age from 32 to 58.

38 year old Nicholas Martez Nelson is being charged with four of the six murders with charges pending for the other two.

The murders happened on East Broad Street , Dowdell Street and a Motel6 in Newnan.

Police believe there was some sort of relationship between Nelson and the victims but are not sure of a motive. They do believe Nelson acted alone.

Newnan Police encourage anyone with family members in the area they haven’t heard from recently to call police and ask for a welfare check.

