Groups host food drive in launch of new affordable housing development

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — New affordable housing is coming to southeast Portland.

The Crescent Court Apartments is a 128-unit affordable housing development for individuals and families. The housing project kicked off on Tuesday.

Related Northwest and Central City Concern teamed up for the project.

On Tuesday, instead of the normal groundbreaking, they worked with the Immigrant Refugee Community Organization’s Mill Park food pantry to hold a food drive.

The new complex is expected to be complete in spring 2022. The Boys and Girls Club of Portland’s newest location will be on the property.

