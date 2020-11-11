WWII vet celebrates Veterans Day with tandem jump that lands on Liberty Memorial lawn

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KMBC) — The National World War I Museum in Kansas City honored veterans even during the COVID-19 pandemic. A special jump team of veterans landed on the iconic lawn of the Liberty Memorial Wednesday morning.

The jump team was led by former Navy Seal and Purple Heart recipient Ryan “Birdman” Parrott.

The all-veteran parachute team tandem skydived onto the lawn Wednesday morning. The 20-person group featured a veteran from each war from World War II through the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

The oldest veteran that made the jump was 96-year-old Peter Bielskis, a former Army Air Corps Staff Sgt. in World War II.

Parrott capped off the jump with a symbolic World War I soldier and missing man base jump off the 217-foot Liberty Memorial.

There was a public Veterans Day ceremony at the courtyard. Watch the complete ceremony below.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.