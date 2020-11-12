Dining in a shipping container? Pico Rivera gets creative with outdoor ‘parklets’

National-World

PICO RIVERA, CA (KCAL KCBS) — If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to enjoy a meal in a shipping container, now you can finally get the chance in Pico Rivera.

Seeking creative ways to support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Pico Rivera Thursday began testing out a new experience it calls “parklets,” in which street areas will be transformed into microparks and outdoor dining spaces.

One of those parklets involved repurposing a shipping container to be used as an outdoor dining space for Brewjeria, a local eatery located in the 4900 block of Durfee Avenue.

“Parklets invite people to support local businesses by offering new and exciting public facilities,” the city said. Parklets come in many shapes, forms, and designs.”

When not in use by restaurants, parklets will be open to the public. If the first few are successful, the parklet program will be expanded.

The shipping container being used by Brewjeria was painted by muralist Alexis O’Neal.

Several cities throughout the Southland have closed major streets to vehicle traffic in an effort to help struggling restaurants.

In mid-July, Burbank closed a stretch of San Fernando Boulevard – one of its busiest downtown streets – so that restaurants could expand outdoor dining areas. They extended the closure through at least mid-January.

The Los Angeles City Council is considering making its own Al Fresco program permanent. The program, which began in May, makes it easier for restaurants to get the permits they need to expand outdoor eating to sidewalks, private parking lots and streets.

