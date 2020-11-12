‘I’m a miracle’: Man leaves hospital after 4 months of COVID-19 care

National-World

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WESH) — “it’s indescribable, it really is. I feel like I’ve been cheated out of half a year of my life,” Sean Carey told WESH 2 News.

Carey has spent 130 days fighting to survive COVID-19. He doesn’t know how or where he contracted the virus, but it’s taken a toll on his life and body. Carey has lost 100 pounds because of the virus.

“I went from being on oxygen to full organ failure to a coma, to a heart attack. I was healthy as can be,” Carey said.

Hospital staff gave Carey an emotional sendoff from the ward. They’d all become well-acquainted in those many dark days. Carey’s wife, Meghan, and his children will be forever thankful.

“He was always everybody’s protector and that’s what everybody said — how much stronger COVID was then he was for a little bit, but how he fought,” Meghan Carey said.

Sean Carey was raising his three children on his own before marrying Meghan in 2013. There were times in the last four months that his children thought they might lose him.

Sean Carey says he wondered the same but knows that so many were rooting for him.

“The support that we have — a prayer group she made. A thousand people. My rooms were filled with cards,” Sean Carey said.

“We had people praying for him all over the world and I know that had a lot to do with it,” Meghan Carey said.

Doctors don’t believe there’s any permanent organ damage, but Sean Carey and loved ones know, there’s still a long road to recovery.

Sean Carey says faith has gotten him this far and hopes it will see him through.

“I’m a miracle, there’s no question,” Sean Carey said.

