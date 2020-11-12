Local places of worship change ways of holding services amid statewide spike in coronavirus cases

National-World

Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — Many places of worship have had to drastically change their ways of holding religious services throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, with the recent surge in cases, some have decided to suspend services for at least the next two weeks.

As of Monday, the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland announced they’re suspending all indoor worship until at least November 28.

“It has been a little different because obviously, we don’t have that contact to contact. We definitely miss that interaction,” Rev. Ramelle McCall, of the Church of the Holy Trinity Baltimore, said.

Outdoor worship is allowed to continue but will be capped at 50 people, and no more than 10 people are allowed to gather indoors to broadcast worship.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore said they’re planning to maintain current practices and continue to offer masses, along with other religious services, while adhering to any changes to local or state guidelines.

Other places of worship, like synagogues, have remained limited as far as re-opening.

The Baltimore Jewish Council said many have live-streamed their teachings and services and plan to continue.

“It has been hard, but protecting the health of the community is most important,” Howard Libit, Executive Director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, said.

The status of holiday celebrations, like Christmas and Hanukkah, is another big potential change in the church community in the coming weeks.

“At the end of the day, we want to keep the safety of not only our greater community in our forefront but also the safety of our congregate,” Pastor GJ Barnes, of the Empowerment Temple AME Church, said.

