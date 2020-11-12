Neighbors stunned after 14-year-old boy shot in head on basketball court

National-World

Philadelphia, PA (KYW) — A teenage boy is fighting for his life after a shooting Tuesday night in South Philadelphia. An 18-year-old man was also injured.

Philadelphia police say the shooting was captured on camera and the gunman was seen leaving the area in a white SUV, but police haven’t said if those cameras captured the vehicle’s license plate after the shooting.

“It sounded like six or seven gunshots,” one resident said.

Neighbors heard gunfire erupt by the Hawthorne basketball court at 12th and Carpenter Streets just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“Everybody was scattering, that was over in the park here,” a resident said.

Officers say an 18-year-old man was shot once to his left side and is in stable condition. A 14-year-old boy was shot once in the head and is still listed in critical condition.

Neighbors are stunned.

“It’s terrible, absolutely terrible,” one woman said.

“It’s pretty awful and terrifying,” another neighbor said.

Eyewitness News found officers combing the area for clues Tuesday after rushing to the scene.

“Fortunately, the entire incident was captured on private surveillance cameras very clearly and it was viewed by South Detectives and you see a male exit the back seat of a white SUV-type vehicle. That male’s wearing all dark-colored clothing, including a mask,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Tuesday’s shooting comes just a few days after two other teens were shot on another basketball court Sunday on Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia. They’re expected to survive.

Many say the gun violence has to end.

“I hope they find the person if they haven’t already,” one resident said. “And I hope that the family gets the justice they deserve.”

“It’s tragic. It’s too much happening all over the place,” South Philadelphia resident Ron Scott said. “It needs to stop.”

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

