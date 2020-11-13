Bigfoot statue found after being stolen from museum

National-World

Scotts Valley, CA (KPIX) — Authorities in Santa Cruz County Thursday said they have found a missing Bigfoot statue that belonged to a museum dedicated to the mythical forest creature.

Santa Cruz sheriffs’ deputies said the wooden statue of Sasquatch was stolen from the front of the Bigfoot Discovery Museum in Felton between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday. The 4-foot-tall statue weighs approximately between 150 and 200 pounds. Deputies said a statue of a bear was also taken from the museum.

Early Thursday morning, the Scotts Valley Police Department said officers discovered a “suspicious figure” near Glen Canyon and Green Hills Road and found the Bigfoot statue on the side of the road.

“He was a little banged up,” the police department said on its Facebook page.

Bigfoot was returned to the museum.

Additional details about the theft or any potential suspects was not immediately available.

The museum, which opened in 2004, has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

