Manufacturers makes vaccine transportation system

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Hartford, CT (Hartford Business Journal) — Connecticut manufacturer The Gilman Brothers Co. has designed, prototyped and tested a system to transport a COVID-19 vaccine.

Working with the Army Corps of Engineers, Gilman Brothers — which makes foam board products for signage, display and graphics — made a lightweight container for vaccine transportation that is capable of maintaining subzero temperatures for more than 72 hours, said the company, which is based in the Gilman section of Bozrah.

“We are not just a foamboard manufacturer. We are innovators, creators, thinkers, and problem solvers,” Bill VanHorn, Gilman Brothers’ director of sales, said. “Providing hope and being part of the solution to save lives during these unprecedented times will go down as one of the major accomplishments for all involved.”

The system was made through a group effort involving Gilman Brothers’ in-house research and development team, material suppliers and the Army Corps of Engineers, business development manager Ari Luna said.

“Doing our part has always been in our company’s heritage,” Luna said. “Having the support of the [Army Corps of Engineers] is both proud and humbling.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.