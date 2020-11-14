New glamping sites introduced at Louisiana State Parks

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTBS) — Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser unveiled a new way to stay inside eight Louisiana State parks.

Louisiana State Parks and Tentrr have set up more than 60 fully-equipped, safari-style tent sites throughout eight state parks. Each turnkey camping site was hand-picked for its unique, natural beauty, and proximity to recreational activities.

Friday’s open house, held at Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville, was a chance for people to get their first look at some of the sites chosen around the state.

Louisiana is the first state to partner with Tentrr to put sites in state parks.

“This partnership makes experiencing the natural beauty of Louisiana more accessible by making camping easier and more comfortable. It’s a great option for busy people with no time to plan a camping trip or for people who don’t want to invest in camping equipment,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

Tentrr, a venture-backed camping and outdoor startup, installed the fully-equipped campsites at Lake Fausse Pointe, South Toledo Bend, Chicot, Grand Isle, Lake D’Arbonne, Fontainebleau, Jimmie Davis, and Lake Claiborne State Parks.

Each site includes a spacious, safari-style, canvas-walled tent atop a raised platform located in a rustic area outside the park campground. The sites are outfitted with a queen-sized cot and memory foam mattress, a heating source, Adirondack chairs, a fire pit, a grill, and a picnic table. ADA-accessible and pet-friendly sites are available.

Access to state park facilities, such as showers and flush toilets, are available in the adjacent campground, and portable toilets are located near the sites.

There are single and double tent sites available. Single tent sites sleep up to six (two occupants in the main safari-style tent and four occupants in a nearby pop-up tent). Double tent sites – or buddy sites – sleep up to 12 (two occupants in each of the two main safari-style tents and four occupants in each of the two provided pop-up tents).

“Tentrr is thrilled about this new and exciting partnership and hopes this will become the model for public-private partnerships going forward in state and national park systems,” said Tentrr CEO Anand Subramanian. “We hope Tentrr helps more people get out and enjoy the great outdoors and explore the natural beauty throughout Louisiana.”

The sites start at $85 per night. To make a camping reservation, visit reservelastateparks.com or tenttr.com. Reservations can be made six months in advance.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.