Cops say man shot, killed after shooting into former coworker’s home

Las Vegas, NV (KVVU) — A man was shot and killed after he reportedly scared a former coworker and shot into her home, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the incident happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Villa Knolls Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road.

Spencer said a woman who lives in a house in the area got off of work early Monday morning and received a ride from an associate. The woman was reportedly afraid because a former coworker had been coming around her home, so she asked the friend to walk her to the front of her house.

The friend noticed a 19-year-old white man nearby, police said. The man was reportedly walking toward the two quickly, so they both ran into the home and locked the door, Spencer said.

The man reportedly shot through the door at the pair inside, police said. The friend shot back, hitting and killing the man, Spencer said. The friend then called 911. Reporting officers found the man and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating and looking through surveillance footage, Spencer said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the man once next of kin is notified.

