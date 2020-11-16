Former scout leader pleads guilty to molesting children, threatening victims

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. CHARLES, MO (KMOV) — Matthew Baker, a former Boy Scout leader in St. Charles County charged with molesting multiple children and threatening harm to them if they spoke out, pleaded guilty Monday.

Both Baker’s defense and St. Charles County prosecutors agreed to a sentence of life in prison, however a judge has not yet ruled.

Baker was first charged Oct. 19, 2018 with “deviate sexual intercourse” with a child aged 12 or under. Days later, an additional charged of sexual abuse of a child was issued. After initial media reports, additional victims came forward and more charges were issued in January, 2019.

In June, prosecutors charged Baker with four counts of tampering with a witness. According to charging documents, Baker asked a cellmate to have someone hurt at least two of his alleged victims. O’Fallon police got word of the scheme in February when a former cellmate told police Baker wanted him to hand-deliver notes to the children’s parents.

In St. Charles County virtual court Monday, Baker pleaded guilty to the abuse and two tampering charges. Multiple victims were in court to speak out against Baker.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.