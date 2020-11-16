Jeweler loses 76 rings worth $50K in burglary

National-World

Plano, TX (KTVT) — An immigrant business owner in Plano needs help from police and the public to get through a heartbreaking situation.

The small, family-owned Queen’s Jewelry has already struggled to survive through the pandemic.

Now right before the holidays, a thief made off with their most valuable inventory.

It was right before midnight on Wednesday, November 4, when security cameras captured a man using a rock to break through the glass door of the store in West Plano’s Legacy Drive Village.

Cameras show the burglar also using a rock to break the glass on a display case before raking $50,000 worth of jewelry into a bag and then walking out.

The 76 rings stolen were the most valuable pieces in Charlie Nguyen’s store.

He said nothing like this had never happened in his eight years in business here.

Nguyen said he always removes jewelry from the display cases at night, but his family is in the process of moving and he made the mistake of leaving it out.

Because it wasn’t removed and locked up that night, he said his insurance will only cover 10% of the loss.

He said he thought his security devices would deter any criminals.

“I thought it was very secure,” said Nguyen. “We have cameras, we have alarm system, we have so much here. He’s smart. Maybe he knows only to be in for 20 seconds, nobody can come grab him right away.”

Plano Police said they don’t have any recent business burglaries in the area which makes this crime even more head-scratching for detectives.

