Police: Man tried to burn down his mother’s home after she refused to give him drug money

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL) — A Clayton County man is behind bars after police said he tried to set fire to his mother’s home.

According to Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s office, Khanh Pham was allegedly high on methamphetamine and asked his mother for money to buy more drugs. The incident reportedly happened on September 15.

After Pham was told he could not have any money, he “retrieved newspaper and attempted to burn the house down,” according to a statement from Sheriff Hill’s office.

A small fire was distinguished, and Pham reportedly began fighting with his little brother.

Clayton County officers arrived at the home and arrested Pham for criminal damage to property, reckless conduct, and battery.

Pham bonded out of jail on November 13, and the judge ordered Pham to stay away from his mom’s home.

After posting bond, “not only did he return, he brought some methamphetamine and began smoking in the house and fell asleep”, Sheriff Hill’s office wrote.

Deputies in Sheriff Hill’s office were dispatched to the home and Pham was once again arrested.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.