State Police: Man was high on cocaine when he led police on vehicle chase, crashed into home

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

York, PA (WPMT) — A Lancaster man has been charged after State Police say he was high on cocaine when he led troopers on a vehicle chase that ended when he crashed into an occupied structure in York in September.

Leon Dickson, 59, is charged with DUI (controlled substance), fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of reckless endangerment, flight to avoid apprehension, and five summary traffic offenses in the incident, which occurred on Sept. 9, State police say.

According to police, Dickson crashed his 1999 Ford Explorer into a home on the first block of Hartley Street after leading police on a high-speed chase through the city of York.

Police say Dickson was taken to York Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Police allegedly recovered suspected drug paraphernalia from his vehicle, and a blood test determined he was under the influence of cocaine.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.