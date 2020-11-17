Woman uses Facebook to connect those facing hardship with others who can help

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A South County woman is hoping to help as many people as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic and is turning to Facebook for help.

Lisa Wilson listed the post in about 10 different Facebook groups hoping to connect people with others who could help.

“There were a lot of different people that responded for things like diapers, breast pumps to you know maternity clothes, ‘I need a stove or a refrigerator, I need a washer and dryer,” Wilson said.

Wilson doesn’t plan to directly connect with people. Her goal is for people to connect with each other.

“People just posted underneath those comments, ‘Hey, I have a washer and dryer you can have it if you want to pick it up,” she said.

Less than 24 hours after making the posts, Wilson says there are already about 1,000 comments. One of them is by Nikki Allison.

“In March, I lost my job due to COVID and everything, and just due to the situation with my kids, and I’m a single mom they’re doing virtual school, so it’s been almost impossible for me to work right now,” Allison said.

She asked for Christmas presents for her two boys.

“One lady she asked if I had a wish list for my kids, so I sent her an Amazon wish list and she purchased two presents for me boys,” she said

Allison wanted to pay it forward, so she ended up raking leaves for a woman who posted about needing help.

“I can offer my time and my service and, you know, to some people and that’s better than anything money can buy,” Allison said. “Everybody has something that somebody else doesn’t have and if we can all come together and help each other, I mean that’s really what I feel like community should be about.”

“Community is still out there, just six feet apart… you know,” Wilson said.

Wilson started two Facebook groups for people wanting or needing help, one for the Metro East and one for St. Louis.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.