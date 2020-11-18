Delivery driver has car stolen at gunpoint

National-World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A pizza delivery driver had his car stolen during a brazen robbery in Downtown West St. Louis overnight.

The Papa John’s employee was heading to his car outside the restaurant on Tucker when he noticed a man walking toward him around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. The delivery driver told News 4 the man then pulled out a rifle and demanded he get on the ground and hand over his car keys.

The driver said he got on the ground and threw his car keys. He then told News 4 he got up and ran away, during which the suspect fired 10-12 shots at him.

“The best thing, the quickest thing I could do is put my hands up, he asked for my keys, I threw them, just a quick distraction, just for me to just get out of there and my safety. A car is materialistic, so as long as I’m okay,” the driver said.

The employee eventually made it to Tucker and Olive and called 911.

The suspect drove past the victim in the stolen car and over the Stan Musial Veteran Memorial Bridge into Illinois, where he was taken into custody.

The Papa John’s employee was not injured. He told News 4 he got the car four days ago.

